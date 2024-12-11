India Urges Sri Lanka for Swift Release of Detained Fishermen

India has called upon Sri Lanka to expedite the release of its detained fishermen, emphasizing a humanitarian and constructive approach to resolving the issue.

The Sri Lankan Navy has announced the arrest of 537 Indian fishermen this year, citing alleged illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters as the reason.

In a meeting, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha discussed developmental fisheries projects and called for addressing the fishing disputes with Sri Lanka's Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar and Deputy Minister Ratna Gamage.

