Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Raises Concerns at Ballia Anganwadi

A tragic incident occurred in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a five-year-old boy named Anshuman Gupta drowned in a pond near his Anganwadi center. The incident happened while children were playing outside. Local authorities are investigating allegations of negligence by the Anganwadi staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:17 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Raises Concerns at Ballia Anganwadi
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A sorrowful event unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as a young student from an Anganwadi center drowned in a nearby pond. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and claimed the life of five-year-old Anshuman Gupta.

The drowning transpired as Anshuman and other children ventured to the pond located behind the Anganwadi center. Despite cries for help from the children, which alerted nearby residents, their efforts could not save Anshuman, who was pronounced dead at the Siyar community health center.

Bipin Singh, a local police officer, commented on the incident, saying negligence on part of the Anganwadi staff might have contributed to the tragedy, and that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024