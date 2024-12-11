Tragic Drowning Incident Raises Concerns at Ballia Anganwadi

A sorrowful event unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as a young student from an Anganwadi center drowned in a nearby pond. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and claimed the life of five-year-old Anshuman Gupta.

The drowning transpired as Anshuman and other children ventured to the pond located behind the Anganwadi center. Despite cries for help from the children, which alerted nearby residents, their efforts could not save Anshuman, who was pronounced dead at the Siyar community health center.

Bipin Singh, a local police officer, commented on the incident, saying negligence on part of the Anganwadi staff might have contributed to the tragedy, and that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the facts.

