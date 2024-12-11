Punjab's Municipal Elections: IAS Officers on Duty

The Punjab State Election Commission has announced the deployment of 22 IAS officers as election observers for the local bodies elections slated for December 21.

A spokesperson confirmed that five IAS officers are tasked with overseeing the elections in the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara. The remaining officers will supervise elections in 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

The observers are instructed to arrive in their designated districts by December 12 to ensure all arrangements and activities related to the elections are reviewed, including law and order protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)