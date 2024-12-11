Political Blame Game Over Mission Shakti Crisis
Odisha’s political scene is tense following allegations that the BJP and BJD governments failed Mission Shakti, causing financial distress to its staff. Deputy CM Pravati Parida blames the previous administration for using women for electoral gains and failing to renew their contracts, leaving many unpaid for months.
Tensions are rising in Odisha's political landscape as accusations fly over the financial distress in Mission Shakti. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik charged the BJP government with halting salaries for its staff, triggering a defensive response from Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.
Parida, overseeing Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, countered that the previous BJD administration exploited women as a 'vote bank'. She declared the initiative had faltered under their watch, leaving many unpaid since their contracts expired six months earlier.
As BJD and Congress members criticize the current administration, Parida maintains that the government remains committed to resolving the crisis. She announced plans to pay those who haven't completed a five-year term, but blamed prior mismanagement for the ongoing turmoil.
