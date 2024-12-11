Political Blame Game Over Mission Shakti Crisis

Tensions are rising in Odisha's political landscape as accusations fly over the financial distress in Mission Shakti. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik charged the BJP government with halting salaries for its staff, triggering a defensive response from Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Parida, overseeing Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, countered that the previous BJD administration exploited women as a 'vote bank'. She declared the initiative had faltered under their watch, leaving many unpaid since their contracts expired six months earlier.

As BJD and Congress members criticize the current administration, Parida maintains that the government remains committed to resolving the crisis. She announced plans to pay those who haven't completed a five-year term, but blamed prior mismanagement for the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)