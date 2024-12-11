Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Crime Against Teenage Girl
A court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a teenage girl over seven years ago. The incident was reported by the victim's father in 2017, leading to the arrest of Kuldeep from Badshahpur. The conviction was under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, a local court has sentenced Kuldeep, a resident of Badshahpur, to 10 years in prison for the rape of a teenage girl more than seven years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.
The case came to light in 2017 when the victim's father reported to the police that his daughter had been kidnapped by an unknown individual. Following a thorough investigation, Kuldeep was apprehended as the prime suspect in the case.
Evidence collected and presented by the Gurugram Police led to the imprisonment of Kuldeep under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as confirmed by a police spokesperson following the court's decision rendered by Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- sentence
- imprisonment
- rape
- teenage girl
- POCSO Act
- Gurugram Police
- Kuldeep
- crime
- victim
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Cyber Fraud: Gurugram Police Dismantles Fake Call Center
Daring Pursuit: Gurugram Police Capture Accused Criminals
Gurugram Police Nab Cab Driver After Brazen Robbery
Teacher Convicted in POCSO Act Case for Harassing Schoolgirls
Gurugram Police Foil Cotton Bomb Attack, Arrest Intoxicated Suspect