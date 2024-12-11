Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Crime Against Teenage Girl

In a landmark ruling, a local court has sentenced Kuldeep, a resident of Badshahpur, to 10 years in prison for the rape of a teenage girl more than seven years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

The case came to light in 2017 when the victim's father reported to the police that his daughter had been kidnapped by an unknown individual. Following a thorough investigation, Kuldeep was apprehended as the prime suspect in the case.

Evidence collected and presented by the Gurugram Police led to the imprisonment of Kuldeep under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as confirmed by a police spokesperson following the court's decision rendered by Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)