UN Battle for Gaza Ceasefire: A Global Plea

The United Nations General Assembly is poised to vote on resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, following a high-profile Palestinian appeal. These resolutions aim to support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, currently facing a ban by Israel.

With 193 nations set to deliberate, the vote follows two days of impassioned speeches largely supporting an end to the prolonged 14-month conflict between Israel and the Hamas group. Israel and the United States, amongst a minority, have voiced opposition to these resolutions.

The proposals fall within the Assembly's remit, lacking the binding power of Security Council measures, yet reflecting global sentiment. The Palestinian advocacy in the assembly comes after the US vetoed a Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire, asserting that it wasn't contingent upon the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, an event that escalated the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)