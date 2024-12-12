Left Menu

Historic Reconciliation in the Horn of Africa: A Joint Declaration

Somalia and Ethiopia, longstanding adversaries over the Somaliland dispute, have reached a historic agreement to resolve their differences. This development was announced by Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, acknowledging the significant diplomatic efforts by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:40 IST
Historic Reconciliation in the Horn of Africa: A Joint Declaration
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Somalia and Ethiopia, two Horn of Africa neighbors embroiled in a longstanding dispute over the breakaway region of Somaliland, have reached an agreement to settle their differences. The announcement was made by Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, who played a mediating role in the process.

During a joint press conference held in Ankara, President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their commitment to peace and diplomacy. The leaders were lauded for their 'historic reconciliation.'

This agreement marks a turning point in regional relations and reflects the increasing importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving complex geopolitical issues. The international community is now keenly observing the implementation of the joint declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024