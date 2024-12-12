Historic Reconciliation in the Horn of Africa: A Joint Declaration

In a significant development, Somalia and Ethiopia, two Horn of Africa neighbors embroiled in a longstanding dispute over the breakaway region of Somaliland, have reached an agreement to settle their differences. The announcement was made by Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, who played a mediating role in the process.

During a joint press conference held in Ankara, President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their commitment to peace and diplomacy. The leaders were lauded for their 'historic reconciliation.'

This agreement marks a turning point in regional relations and reflects the increasing importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving complex geopolitical issues. The international community is now keenly observing the implementation of the joint declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)