Australia's $600 Million Rugby League Power Play in PNG

Australia pledges A$600 million to help Papua New Guinea (PNG) enter the National Rugby League, aligning this with a security arrangement. The partnership aims to bolster strategic ties amidst China's growing influence in the Pacific. Key investments include supporting PNG's police and nurturing local rugby talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has committed A$600 million to Papua New Guinea over a decade to facilitate its entry into the National Rugby League (NRL), a move that coincides with bolstered security support for its Pacific neighbor. This initiative emerges as Australia maneuvers to curtail China's expanding security interests in the Pacific Islands, where Beijing has already established significant infrastructure footing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside PNG's James Marape, emphasized rugby league as PNG's national sport, affirming the significance of establishing a PNG national team. Concurrently, a A$200 million security agreement will enhance PNG's police force and judicial system, aiming to fortify Port Moresby in anticipation of increased tourism in 2028.

The collaboration, praised as a combination of soft and hard power by experts from the Lowy Institute, reflects Australia's strategy to secure its regional influence. While the rugby league deal can be retracted, it's designed to foster enduring relations with PNG as China's presence looms larger in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

