Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Invites China to Encircle India

The Congress party expressed concerns over Bangladesh's actions inviting China to encircle India, highlighting the threat to the Northeast region. Congress accused the government of neglecting Manipur while China establishes villages in Arunachal. Bangladesh's role as a regional influencer and its alignment with China raises foreign policy alarms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:09 IST
Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Invites China to Encircle India
Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised alarms over Bangladesh's recent invitation to China, escalating security concerns in India's Northeast region. Pawan Khera, head of media and publicity for the Congress, criticized this move, citing the Indian government's neglect in regions such as Manipur.

Khera highlighted the weakened state of India's foreign policy, noting that even Bangladesh, a nation India helped establish, is now aligning against India. The remarks by Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, indicating Bangladesh's strategic positioning over the Bay of Bengal, add fuel to these concerns.

Yunus, during his visit to China, hinted at offering ocean access to China's goods via Bangladesh, further underscoring the potential ramifications of this geopolitical shift. His interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping underline the seriousness of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025