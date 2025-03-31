Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Invites China to Encircle India

The Congress party has raised alarms over Bangladesh's recent invitation to China, escalating security concerns in India's Northeast region. Pawan Khera, head of media and publicity for the Congress, criticized this move, citing the Indian government's neglect in regions such as Manipur.

Khera highlighted the weakened state of India's foreign policy, noting that even Bangladesh, a nation India helped establish, is now aligning against India. The remarks by Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, indicating Bangladesh's strategic positioning over the Bay of Bengal, add fuel to these concerns.

Yunus, during his visit to China, hinted at offering ocean access to China's goods via Bangladesh, further underscoring the potential ramifications of this geopolitical shift. His interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping underline the seriousness of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)