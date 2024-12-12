Left Menu

Teen's Confession: A Tragic Family Drama Unfolds

A scientist's teenage son confessed to killing his mother after misleading police into thinking her death was accidental. A detailed investigation revealed contradictions in his account, leading to his confession. The incident started over a school-related argument, escalating to a fatal confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:29 IST
In a shocking revelation, a minor has confessed to killing his mother following a dispute at their home in Gorakhpur, contradicting earlier claims of her accidental death.

The teenager, whose father works as an assistant scientist, initially misled police and family members, but a post-mortem report and evidence raised suspicions.

Police eventually extracted a confession detailing how an argument over school and money led the boy to fatally push his mother. The teenager is now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

