Teen's Confession: A Tragic Family Drama Unfolds
A scientist's teenage son confessed to killing his mother after misleading police into thinking her death was accidental. A detailed investigation revealed contradictions in his account, leading to his confession. The incident started over a school-related argument, escalating to a fatal confrontation.
In a shocking revelation, a minor has confessed to killing his mother following a dispute at their home in Gorakhpur, contradicting earlier claims of her accidental death.
The teenager, whose father works as an assistant scientist, initially misled police and family members, but a post-mortem report and evidence raised suspicions.
Police eventually extracted a confession detailing how an argument over school and money led the boy to fatally push his mother. The teenager is now in custody.
