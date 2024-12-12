Ceasefire Prospects Emerge Amid Hostage Negotiations

Efforts are underway between Israelis and Palestinians to establish a new ceasefire agreement, potentially the first in a year, to temporarily halt fighting in Gaza. The proposed deal aims to ensure the return of hostages held by Palestinian groups, as indicated by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

A Western diplomat notes that the potential deal remains limited, involving only a few hostage releases and a brief cessation of hostilities. This follows extensive talks led by U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and other regional mediators.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also advocated for hostages' release before his presidency, adding pressure on negotiations. Despite differing approaches, both Biden and Trump's administrations are focused on expediting these diplomatic efforts, which could be politically advantageous for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)