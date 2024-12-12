France and Poland Discuss European Troop Deployment to Ukraine
France and Poland are set to discuss deploying European troops to Ukraine as a security measure under a potential peace deal with Russia. With Trump's presidency approaching, European powers aim to show readiness to support ending the conflict in Ukraine through various military and financial arrangements.
The governments of France and Poland are scheduled to deliberate on the deployment of European troops to Ukraine as a security guarantee amid anticipated peace negotiations with Russia. This development coincides with Europe's efforts to exhibit commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, especially in light of the impending U.S. presidency under Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron will engage in talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, focusing chiefly on strategies to fortify Ukraine's negotiation capabilities against Russia. The meeting in Warsaw aims to discuss potential security guarantees, despite existing challenges in securing Ukraine's NATO membership or invitation.
Discussions regarding a coalition of European countries to send troops for non-combat roles have been ongoing, although Poland remains cautious. Meanwhile, finance and foreign ministers from France, Germany, and Poland will also convene, stressing increased support and financing for Ukraine. Poland advocates for joint defence funding amidst shifting dynamics with Trump's election.
