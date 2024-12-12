Left Menu

India Faces Crucial Shortage in Civil Services Ranks

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFS) face significant shortages, with vacancies of 1,316, 586, and 1,042 respectively. These shortages affect both direct recruitment and promotions. The annual civil services examination is crucial for refilling these positions.

India grapples with substantial vacancies in its civil services as reported by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. With 1,316 IAS, 586 IPS, and 1,042 IFS posts unfilled, the need for efficient recruitment processes becomes critical. The annual civil services examination is the primary method to replenish these ranks.

As of early 2024, India had a sanctioned strength of 6,858 IAS officers but only 5,542 were in position. In the IPS, against the sanctioned strength of 5,055, only 4,469 officers were serving. The IFS faced a similar situation with 2,151 officers against a requirement of 3,193.

Minister Singh detailed demographic appointments, highlighting diversity in recruitment with positions filled across General, OBC, SC, and ST categories. The 2022 civil services examination saw varied appointments, emphasizing the government's approach towards inclusive representation.

