India Faces Crucial Shortage in Civil Services Ranks
The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFS) face significant shortages, with vacancies of 1,316, 586, and 1,042 respectively. These shortages affect both direct recruitment and promotions. The annual civil services examination is crucial for refilling these positions.
- Country:
- India
India grapples with substantial vacancies in its civil services as reported by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. With 1,316 IAS, 586 IPS, and 1,042 IFS posts unfilled, the need for efficient recruitment processes becomes critical. The annual civil services examination is the primary method to replenish these ranks.
As of early 2024, India had a sanctioned strength of 6,858 IAS officers but only 5,542 were in position. In the IPS, against the sanctioned strength of 5,055, only 4,469 officers were serving. The IFS faced a similar situation with 2,151 officers against a requirement of 3,193.
Minister Singh detailed demographic appointments, highlighting diversity in recruitment with positions filled across General, OBC, SC, and ST categories. The 2022 civil services examination saw varied appointments, emphasizing the government's approach towards inclusive representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump
Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather
Disruption in Indian Parliament Amid Adani Allegations
Revolutionizing India: Union Cabinet Greenlights PAN 2.0 Project
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach