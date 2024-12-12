China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties for Global Governance
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized China's commitment to deepening its strategic alignment with Russia during talks with Dmitry Medvedev. Highlighting the importance of multilateral cooperation, Xi called for both nations to lead global governance initiatives, focusing particularly on garnering support from the Global South.
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed Beijing's intention to bolster its strategic alignment with Russia. This announcement was made during his meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's deputy chairman of the Security Council.
Xi underscored the necessity for China and Russia to maintain close cooperation on multilateral platforms. He asserted that both nations should steer global governance in a constructive direction and emphasized the importance of rallying consensus among friendly political parties, especially within the Global South.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi's statements reflect a continued effort to fortify Sino-Russian relations amidst complex global geopolitical dynamics.
