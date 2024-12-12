Poland and France: United Front on Ukraine

During a significant diplomatic meeting on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron solidified their collaborative approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tusk announced that both nations are committed to presenting a united front against the challenges posed by the conflict, stressing the importance of European security.

This affirmation comes as both countries seek to bolster their diplomatic ties and align their strategies amidst increasing geopolitical tensions in Europe.

