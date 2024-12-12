EU Grapples with Syrian Asylum Pause Amid Uncertainty

Some European Union countries have reaffirmed their decision to pause asylum procedures for Syrian migrants, while acknowledging it is premature to repatriate the hundreds of thousands who fled Syria since 2011.

EU members like Austria, Belgium, and Germany, along with Norway, halted Syrian asylum applications following Bashar Assad's regime collapse. France is considering similar measures, pending clarification on Syria's new leadership and security conditions.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, maintains that circumstances for safe Syrian returns are unmet. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized cooperation on repatriation, but noted Syrians contributing to society are welcome. Over 47,000 Syrian asylum claims are pending in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)