EU Grapples with Syrian Asylum Pause Amid Uncertainty
Several EU countries have temporarily halted asylum procedures for Syrian migrants due to uncertainties following the fall of Bashar Assad. While returns are not currently feasible, ongoing discussions highlight the complex political dynamics and challenges facing Europe as it addresses Syrian migration.
- Country:
- Belgium
Some European Union countries have reaffirmed their decision to pause asylum procedures for Syrian migrants, while acknowledging it is premature to repatriate the hundreds of thousands who fled Syria since 2011.
EU members like Austria, Belgium, and Germany, along with Norway, halted Syrian asylum applications following Bashar Assad's regime collapse. France is considering similar measures, pending clarification on Syria's new leadership and security conditions.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, maintains that circumstances for safe Syrian returns are unmet. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized cooperation on repatriation, but noted Syrians contributing to society are welcome. Over 47,000 Syrian asylum claims are pending in Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- asylum
- Syria
- refugees
- migration
- Bashar Assad
- HTS
- European Commission
- Germany
- repatriation
ALSO READ
Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather
Revolutionizing India: Union Cabinet Greenlights PAN 2.0 Project
Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact
Bridge7 Acquires 'Slumdog Millionaire' Sequel and TV Rights
Jaishankar Highlights Quad's Role in Evolving Indo-Pacific Dynamics