Delhi Cargo Loader Arrested for Mobile Phone Theft

A 24-year-old employee working in a cargo warehouse near Delhi has been apprehended by the Delhi Police on charges of theft involving 18 mobile phones, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

An official complaint regarding the missing devices was lodged at the IGI Airport Police Station on November 16 by the cargo warehouse's accountant, Kishan Bansal, who reported the phones missing from the consignments store. The delivery was meant for Lucknow and Mohali.

Following an FIR, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and interrogated staff. The primary suspect, identified as Ravi, eventually confessed. Most phones have been recovered, with ongoing investigations underway.

