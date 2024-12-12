Left Menu

Delhi Cargo Loader Arrested for Mobile Phone Theft

Delhi Police arrested a cargo warehouse employee for the theft of 18 mobile phones. The investigation, involving CCTV analysis and staff interrogation, led to Ravi, a loader, confessing to the crime. Most of the stolen phones have been recovered, and further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:54 IST
A 24-year-old employee working in a cargo warehouse near Delhi has been apprehended by the Delhi Police on charges of theft involving 18 mobile phones, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

An official complaint regarding the missing devices was lodged at the IGI Airport Police Station on November 16 by the cargo warehouse's accountant, Kishan Bansal, who reported the phones missing from the consignments store. The delivery was meant for Lucknow and Mohali.

Following an FIR, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and interrogated staff. The primary suspect, identified as Ravi, eventually confessed. Most phones have been recovered, with ongoing investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

