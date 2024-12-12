Cracking Down: The Mahadev Betting Scandal Unfolds
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Govind Kumar Kedia, a Kolkata-based broker, in the Mahadev online betting money laundering case. Kedia allegedly assisted in investing proceeds of crime, linked to top officials in Chhattisgarh. Properties worth Rs 2295.61 crore have been seized in a sweeping investigation involving multiple arrests.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Mahadev online betting scandal, leading to the arrest of a Kolkata-based broker, marking the 12th arrest in this high-profile case.
The broker, Govind Kumar Kedia, was detained on December 6. The ED alleges that Kedia, along with others, knowingly assisted in investing and earning profits from proceeds of crime associated with the notorious Mahadev App.
The ED's extensive operation has uncovered connections to top politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, seizing properties worth Rs 2295.61 crore. The agency continues to dismantle the syndicate facilitating illegal online betting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Man Arrested in Rs 61 Crore Money Laundering Case
Credit Suisse Acquitted: A Turn in the Money Laundering Case
Chidambaram Challenges Money Laundering Case Cognisance
UAE Seeks Observer Role in Eurasian Anti-Money Laundering Group
Kejriwal Faces Dual Legal Battle: Corruption and Money Laundering Allegations