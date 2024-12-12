Left Menu

Cracking Down: The Mahadev Betting Scandal Unfolds

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Govind Kumar Kedia, a Kolkata-based broker, in the Mahadev online betting money laundering case. Kedia allegedly assisted in investing proceeds of crime, linked to top officials in Chhattisgarh. Properties worth Rs 2295.61 crore have been seized in a sweeping investigation involving multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Mahadev online betting scandal, leading to the arrest of a Kolkata-based broker, marking the 12th arrest in this high-profile case.

The broker, Govind Kumar Kedia, was detained on December 6. The ED alleges that Kedia, along with others, knowingly assisted in investing and earning profits from proceeds of crime associated with the notorious Mahadev App.

The ED's extensive operation has uncovered connections to top politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, seizing properties worth Rs 2295.61 crore. The agency continues to dismantle the syndicate facilitating illegal online betting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

