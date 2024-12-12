Migrant Workers Stripped and Paraded over Alleged Misconduct in Odisha
Eight migrant workers from West Bengal were stripped and paraded by locals in Odisha's Sundergarh town for allegedly trying to outrage a woman's modesty. Police registered cases against both the locals involved in the assault and one of the workers. Investigations are ongoing with no arrests made yet.
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Sundergarh town, eight Bengali-speaking migrant workers were stripped and publicly paraded after accusations of misconduct surfaced on Thursday. The group faced public humiliation after locals claimed they attempted to outrage a woman's modesty, leading to vigilante justice on the streets.
Authorities swiftly intervened upon receiving reports from residents. The Sundergarh Town police rescued the workers and initiated legal action. According to DIG Rourkela Brijesh Rai, two separate cases have been registered: one targeting the locals responsible for the misconduct and another against one of the accused workers, based on the woman's complaint.
The police have mounted a search operation to apprehend the culprits who took the law into their own hands, but no arrests have been made so far. The case highlights tensions in the area, with reports of protests against the police's rescue efforts and threats made towards journalists covering the incident.
