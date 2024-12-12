Left Menu

Stranded Workers in Cameroon: Jharkhand Government Takes Action

The Jharkhand government lodged FIRs against a firm and middlemen for allegedly not paying wages to 47 workers stranded in Cameroon. Directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the move initiated the wage payment process. The situation arose due to workers being sent without proper registration or licensing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government has filed FIRs against a Mumbai-based company and several middlemen. This action comes in response to allegations of non-payment of wages to 47 workers who found themselves stranded in Cameroon, Central Africa.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren took decisive action after receiving complaints about unpaid wages over three months. The labour commissioner lodged FIRs in Hazaribag, Bokaro, and Giridih, facilitating the initiation of the wage payment process.

The employers reportedly sent workers without adhering to the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979. Authorities have been involved in ensuring the workers' safe return, and the Ministry of External Affairs has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

