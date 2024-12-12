Sweden Drops Case Against Mbappe Amid Insufficient Evidence

Swedish prosecutors have officially closed a rape and sexual assault case involving Kylian Mbappe, citing insufficient evidence as the primary reason for their decision.

Although the suspect was not publicly identified, Mbappe's lawyer, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, confirmed that the investigation concerning the French soccer star has been terminated. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents at a Stockholm hotel in October.

The case's closure was also influenced by the alleged victim's decision to stop participating in the investigation, as stated by Swedish Senior Prosecutor Marina Chirakova.

(With inputs from agencies.)