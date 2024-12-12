Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Bihar

In Bihar's Aurangabad district, police discovered two IEDs and a large cache of live cartridges. The find was made by local police and the CRPF's CoBRA battalion in an anti-Naxal operation. The IEDs have been defused, and an investigation is underway.

Security forces in Bihar have uncovered a significant cache of explosive materials, including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and over 2,200 live cartridges, during a recent operation in Aurangabad district.

The discovery was made in the Madanpur police station area by a joint team comprising local police and the CRPF's elite CoBRA battalion as they conducted an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday. Authorities have confirmed the swift defusal of the IEDs to prevent any potential threats.

An investigation has been launched to track the origins of these explosives and ammunition, with security forces determined to mitigate any associated risks in the region.

