Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Bihar

Security forces in Bihar have uncovered a significant cache of explosive materials, including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and over 2,200 live cartridges, during a recent operation in Aurangabad district.

The discovery was made in the Madanpur police station area by a joint team comprising local police and the CRPF's elite CoBRA battalion as they conducted an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday. Authorities have confirmed the swift defusal of the IEDs to prevent any potential threats.

An investigation has been launched to track the origins of these explosives and ammunition, with security forces determined to mitigate any associated risks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)