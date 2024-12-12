Left Menu

Empowering Divyangjans: Skill Training and Employment Initiatives

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal calls on industry leaders to empower divyangjans. He emphasizes skill development in Braille and addressing physical impairments. Goyal cites SEEPZ's model in Mumbai as a mission to identify strengths and employability opportunities for divyangjans, suggesting roles in customer support and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:22 IST
Empowering Divyangjans: Skill Training and Employment Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a call to action for industry leaders to spearhead efforts in empowering divyangjans through targeted skill training and employment opportunities. Speaking on Thursday, Goyal stressed the necessity of making skill development accessible to those with physical impairments, including resources in Braille.

Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of developing specific skills that would enable divyangjans to gain independence. He cited the SEEPZ model in Mumbai, which trains 1,500 visually impaired children for jobs within the Gem and Jewellery sector. Goyal urged industry participants to take this mission forward by identifying and leveraging the strengths of divyangjans, transforming them into valuable workforce members.

The minister suggested several areas where divyangjans could actively participate, such as grievance and customer support centers, as well as in sports. He even proposed the organization of divyangjan sports festivals, further encouraging their engagement and recognition in various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024