Empowering Divyangjans: Skill Training and Employment Initiatives
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal calls on industry leaders to empower divyangjans. He emphasizes skill development in Braille and addressing physical impairments. Goyal cites SEEPZ's model in Mumbai as a mission to identify strengths and employability opportunities for divyangjans, suggesting roles in customer support and sports.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a call to action for industry leaders to spearhead efforts in empowering divyangjans through targeted skill training and employment opportunities. Speaking on Thursday, Goyal stressed the necessity of making skill development accessible to those with physical impairments, including resources in Braille.
Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of developing specific skills that would enable divyangjans to gain independence. He cited the SEEPZ model in Mumbai, which trains 1,500 visually impaired children for jobs within the Gem and Jewellery sector. Goyal urged industry participants to take this mission forward by identifying and leveraging the strengths of divyangjans, transforming them into valuable workforce members.
The minister suggested several areas where divyangjans could actively participate, such as grievance and customer support centers, as well as in sports. He even proposed the organization of divyangjan sports festivals, further encouraging their engagement and recognition in various industries.
