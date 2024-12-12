Tragic Death in Delhi Park: Murder Mystery Unfolds
A 21-year-old man, Monu Thapa, was found dead in Pushp Vihar park, Delhi. Authorities discovered his body with facial injuries and a blood-stained stone nearby, hinting at foul play. The case is under investigation with forensic teams involved to uncover more details.
A young man, aged 21, has been discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a park located in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar, according to police sources.
The deceased has been identified as Monu Thapa, a resident of Pushp Vihar. Authorities received an emergency call about the grim discovery around 3:42 pm, prompting immediate action from Saket police station officers.
Upon arriving at the park, officers found Thapa's body with visible injuries to his face. A blood-stained stone, found near the body, is believed to be the weapon used in this alleged crime, police reported. In response, forensic teams were summoned to assist in the ongoing investigation.
