Left Menu

Tragic Death in Delhi Park: Murder Mystery Unfolds

A 21-year-old man, Monu Thapa, was found dead in Pushp Vihar park, Delhi. Authorities discovered his body with facial injuries and a blood-stained stone nearby, hinting at foul play. The case is under investigation with forensic teams involved to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST
Tragic Death in Delhi Park: Murder Mystery Unfolds
death
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 21, has been discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a park located in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar, according to police sources.

The deceased has been identified as Monu Thapa, a resident of Pushp Vihar. Authorities received an emergency call about the grim discovery around 3:42 pm, prompting immediate action from Saket police station officers.

Upon arriving at the park, officers found Thapa's body with visible injuries to his face. A blood-stained stone, found near the body, is believed to be the weapon used in this alleged crime, police reported. In response, forensic teams were summoned to assist in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024