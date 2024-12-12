Kalin's Visit Signals New Era in Syrian-Turkish Relations

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin made a significant visit to Damascus on Thursday, marking the first high-profile foreign presence since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The visit was confirmed by insiders and included discussions with Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Syrian information ministry reported that Kalin, alongside Qatar's Khalfan al-Kaabi, engaged with the rebel leadership. Turkey, however, disputed claims that its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, had joined these talks, asserting his presence in Ankara.

This visit comes amidst heightened security, highlighted by footage from Turkish media showing Kalin at the Umayyad Mosque. Although the Turkish intelligence agency MIT remained silent on the matter, the visit underscores a pivotal shift following Assad's fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)