Kalin's Visit Signals New Era in Syrian-Turkish Relations
Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited Damascus for talks with the new Syrian rebel leadership, following the swift overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. The visit included interactions with Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and was verified by Syrian and Turkish sources. Heavy security marked Kalin's presence at the Umayyad Mosque.
Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin made a significant visit to Damascus on Thursday, marking the first high-profile foreign presence since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The visit was confirmed by insiders and included discussions with Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The Syrian information ministry reported that Kalin, alongside Qatar's Khalfan al-Kaabi, engaged with the rebel leadership. Turkey, however, disputed claims that its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, had joined these talks, asserting his presence in Ankara.
This visit comes amidst heightened security, highlighted by footage from Turkish media showing Kalin at the Umayyad Mosque. Although the Turkish intelligence agency MIT remained silent on the matter, the visit underscores a pivotal shift following Assad's fall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalin
- visit
- Damascus
- Assad
- rebels
- Syria
- intelligence
- Turkey
- Umayyad Mosque
- HTS
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Talks
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Target Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Announcement
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Lebanese-Syrian Border
Syrian Rebels Make First Major Advance in Northern Enclave
Escalation in Northwest Syria: Rebels Push Back