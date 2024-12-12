Trump on Iran: Volatility and Power Moves

President-elect Donald Trump stated that 'anything can happen' regarding the potential for conflict with Iran during an interview with Time magazine. His remarks were made as he was named the magazine's Person of the Year.

Trump highlighted the situation's volatility, further mentioning Ukraine's missile actions toward Russia as a pressing concern. The statement follows Trump's history of stern actions against Iran, including a 2020 airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Notably, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement orchestrated by his predecessor in 2018, subsequently re-implementing economic sanctions on Iran. The original deal had aimed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by limiting uranium enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)