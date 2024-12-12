Trump on Iran: Volatility and Power Moves
President-elect Donald Trump discusses the possibility of war with Iran, highlighting its volatile status. His comments come after a history of strained U.S.-Iran relations, including a past assassination threat by Iran, the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander, and the retraction from a nuclear deal.
President-elect Donald Trump stated that 'anything can happen' regarding the potential for conflict with Iran during an interview with Time magazine. His remarks were made as he was named the magazine's Person of the Year.
Trump highlighted the situation's volatility, further mentioning Ukraine's missile actions toward Russia as a pressing concern. The statement follows Trump's history of stern actions against Iran, including a 2020 airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.
Notably, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement orchestrated by his predecessor in 2018, subsequently re-implementing economic sanctions on Iran. The original deal had aimed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by limiting uranium enrichment.
