Russia Engages with Syrian Rebels Over Terrorism Fight

Russia has opened a channel of communication with the political committee of Syria's Islamist rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a move reported by Interfax and confirmed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Bogdanov emphasized that Moscow aims to retain its military foothold in Syria, crucial for combatting international terrorism, as interactions with HTS progress constructively.

The ongoing dialogue reflects Russia's hope that HTS will uphold its commitments to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of diplomats and foreign nationals, while maintaining focus on their military bases for counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)