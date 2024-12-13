Left Menu

Haryana’s Stand Against Crime: CM Saini’s Firm Stance

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, reacting to gangster Rohit Godara’s claim of a bomb attack, assured stringent action against criminals. During a meeting, Saini emphasized law enforcement, cleanliness in Gurugram, and resolved several grievances including illegal encroachments, while gearing up for urban local body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:50 IST
Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTAI) — In the wake of gangster Rohit Godara's claim regarding the recent crude bomb attack in Sector 29, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted the state's strong stance against crime. Saini confirmed the arrest of one accused and warned that no criminal elements will be tolerated in Haryana.

Addressing the media after a district public relations and grievance committee meeting, Saini reiterated a hardline approach toward law violations, stating offenders would either face hospitalization or incarceration. His directives also focused on maintaining urban cleanliness and resolving numerous public grievances promptly.

At the meeting, Saini resolved 19 out of 23 grievances and instructed officials to report on unresolved cases swiftly. Emphasizing urban development, he ordered the removal of illegal structures in Sarai Alawardi village and the construction of public facilities. He affirmed the government's readiness for local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

