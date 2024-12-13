Russia Opens Dialogue with Syrian Rebel Faction
Russia has established direct communications with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria's leading Islamist rebel faction, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov revealed. The Interfax news agency reported that these discussions are aimed at ensuring Syria's order and securing the safety of diplomats and foreigners.
Bogdanov emphasized Russia's determination to maintain its military presence in Syria, primarily at the naval base in Tartous and the Khmeimim Air Base. These sites play a crucial role in the ongoing fight against international terrorism, which continues to target remnants of the Islamic State.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find a political settlement determined by the Syrian people. Discussions involving another Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen focus on stabilizing the region while upholding Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
