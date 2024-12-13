Delhi Schools on Alert: Rising Tide of Bomb Threats Sparks Concern
Six schools in Delhi received alarming bomb threats via email, prompting an urgent response from multiple agencies. This follows a previous spate of threats to 44 schools. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns over the impact on children's safety and education amidst these hoaxes.
Six notable educational institutions in Delhi were hit with bomb threats through email, igniting a comprehensive multi-agency search on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
This unsettling incident succeeds a prior wave of threats affecting 44 schools on December 9, which were deemed fictitious by law enforcement.
Reacting to the alarming pattern, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns about the potential psychological repercussions on students.
