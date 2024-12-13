Nation Remembers Heroes of 2001 Parliament Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, solemnly paid tribute to the brave souls who laid down their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament.

During the commemoration event in the Parliament complex, Modi honored eight security personnel and a gardener who were killed in the assault orchestrated by terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.

The security forces effectively neutralized all five of the attackers in the aftermath of the strike. Modi's message reiterated the nation's eternal gratitude and inspiration drawn from the martyrs' sacrifice.

