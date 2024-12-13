Left Menu

Controversy in Judiciary: Opposition Moves to Impeach Judge

Opposition parties in India have filed an impeachment notice against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav in Rajya Sabha. The notice cites Justice Yadav's controversial remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event, accusing him of hate speech and violating constitutional values, prompting judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:41 IST
On Friday, opposition parties took a significant step by submitting an impeachment notice against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha. This move, supported by 55 opposition MPs, follows his controversial remarks at a recent event, sources revealed.

The impeachment notice, under the Judges' (Inquiry) Act of 1968 and Article 218 of the Constitution, alleges Justice Yadav's engagement in hate speech. It claims his remarks incited communal disharmony and displayed bias against minorities.

Justice Yadav's speech at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event, which went viral, included comments on a uniform civil code. As videos circulated, they sparked widespread reactions, pressing the Supreme Court to seek further details from the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

