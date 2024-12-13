Russia's Aggressive Strike on Ukraine's Energy Grid

In a notable escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia executed a major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, the large-scale assault targeted critical energy facilities on Friday.

The entire nation was placed under an air alert as the Ukrainian Air Force warned of incoming missile strikes, suggesting a severe threat to national security.

This development underscores the significant risks faced by Ukraine as tensions with Russia continue to heighten, affecting essential services and civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)