Russia's Aggressive Strike on Ukraine's Energy Grid
Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing a nationwide air alert. The attacks involved missile launches, signaling a major escalation in the conflict. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, highlighted the severe impact on the country's energy facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a notable escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia executed a major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, the large-scale assault targeted critical energy facilities on Friday.
The entire nation was placed under an air alert as the Ukrainian Air Force warned of incoming missile strikes, suggesting a severe threat to national security.
This development underscores the significant risks faced by Ukraine as tensions with Russia continue to heighten, affecting essential services and civilian safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- attack
- energy
- missiles
- escalation
- conflict
- German Galushchenko
- Air Force
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in the Skies: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Region
Escalation in Gaza: Strikes Intensify Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Air Defence Drill Amid Military Escalation
Swiss-Polish Ammo Export Controversy: Legal Clash Amid Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Northwest Syria: A New Rebel Offensive