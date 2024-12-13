Left Menu

Russia's Aggressive Strike on Ukraine's Energy Grid

Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing a nationwide air alert. The attacks involved missile launches, signaling a major escalation in the conflict. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, highlighted the severe impact on the country's energy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:16 IST
Russia's Aggressive Strike on Ukraine's Energy Grid
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia executed a major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, the large-scale assault targeted critical energy facilities on Friday.

The entire nation was placed under an air alert as the Ukrainian Air Force warned of incoming missile strikes, suggesting a severe threat to national security.

This development underscores the significant risks faced by Ukraine as tensions with Russia continue to heighten, affecting essential services and civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024