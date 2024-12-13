Drug Bust in Assam: Thousands of Yaba Tablets Seized

Authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district have arrested five individuals following the recovery of 50,000 banned Yaba tablets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The haul was intercepted in a vehicle originating from a neighboring state, according to Sarma, emphasizing the state's determination to combat drug trafficking.

Often referred to as the ‘crazy drug’, Yaba tablets contain methamphetamine and caffeine and are prohibited in India. Sarma did not disclose when the anti-narcotics operation was executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)