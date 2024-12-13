Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Three Women Found Dead in Odisha

Police in Odisha have recovered three unidentified women's bodies in Cuttack and Bolangir districts. Investigations are underway to ascertain the identities and unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths. While one body was discovered near Cuttack, two others were found close to a railway track in Bolangir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:43 IST
Mystery Unfolds as Three Women Found Dead in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling development, Odisha Police unearthed three unidentified female bodies across Cuttack and Bolangir districts on Friday. Authorities are deeply engaged in probing the incidents to determine the identities and unravel the mystery surrounding these deaths.

In Cuttack, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena reported the discovery of a woman's corpse with evident injuries to her face and neck in the Paramahansa area. A sharp-edged weapon was located nearby, along with a distinctive tattoo on her left hand, suggesting possible foul play. The local police have embarked on a comprehensive search through missing persons reports to glean further leads.

Simultaneously in Bolangir, the remains of two additional unidentified women were located near a railway track in Kukudahada village under the Kantabanji block. The circumstances lead officials to suspect a murder, given the grim finding of a limb severed from one body while another lay adjacent to the track. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have assumed responsibility for intensifying the investigation in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024