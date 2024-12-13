Mystery Unfolds as Three Women Found Dead in Odisha

In an unsettling development, Odisha Police unearthed three unidentified female bodies across Cuttack and Bolangir districts on Friday. Authorities are deeply engaged in probing the incidents to determine the identities and unravel the mystery surrounding these deaths.

In Cuttack, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena reported the discovery of a woman's corpse with evident injuries to her face and neck in the Paramahansa area. A sharp-edged weapon was located nearby, along with a distinctive tattoo on her left hand, suggesting possible foul play. The local police have embarked on a comprehensive search through missing persons reports to glean further leads.

Simultaneously in Bolangir, the remains of two additional unidentified women were located near a railway track in Kukudahada village under the Kantabanji block. The circumstances lead officials to suspect a murder, given the grim finding of a limb severed from one body while another lay adjacent to the track. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have assumed responsibility for intensifying the investigation in this case.

