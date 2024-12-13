Left Menu

Elon Musk Faces Renewed SEC Probe over Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink is under renewed investigation by the SEC, as revealed in a letter shared by Musk. The SEC has given Musk a 48-hour deadline regarding charges related to his Twitter acquisition. Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, stated they won't be intimidated, maintaining legal rights.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reopened an investigation into Neuralink, the brain-chip startup founded by Elon Musk. This revelation came to light when Musk shared a letter on social media platform X, detailing the SEC's ongoing interest.

The letter, dated December 12 and authored by Musk's attorney Alex Spiro, was addressed to the outgoing SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. It also included a critical component: the SEC's ultimatum to Musk, a 48-hour settlement deadline to either make a monetary payment or face charges concerning his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as 'X.'

Spiro emphasized in the letter that neither he nor Musk would succumb to what they interpret as intimidation by the SEC, asserting their intention to uphold their legal rights. As of now, both the SEC and Neuralink have not responded to requests for comment made by Reuters outside regular working hours.

