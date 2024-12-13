Retired Engineer's Tragic Demise: A Case of Trust and Betrayal
Two men were arrested for allegedly murdering a retired ONGC engineer, Ashok Kumar Garg, in Dehradun. Surveillance footage led to the capture of the accused. The crime unfolded during a plot to rob Garg, who lived alone. The assailants intended to rent his property before executing their heist.
Dehradun police have made a breakthrough in the case of a gruesome murder, arresting two men accused of killing a retired ONGC engineer. The victim, Ashok Kumar Garg, 76, was discovered in his home's washroom with multiple stab wounds, following an attack on Monday.
Authorities identified the suspects as Naveen Kumar and Anant Jain, apprehended on Thursday after CCTV footage facilitated their arrest. The duo allegedly planned the crime after realizing that Garg lived alone, intending to rob him under the guise of renting a part of his property.
According to police reports, the situation escalated when Garg resisted their attempts to forcibly obtain his ATM card and PIN, resulting in a fatal altercation. The case highlights the tragic consequences of trust and betrayal within a community.
