The Kremlin has expressed approval of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments criticizing Ukrainian missile strikes within Russian territory, conducted with U.S.-supplied weaponry. This viewpoint was aired in a Time magazine interview on Thursday, hinting at a possible U.S. policy shift regarding Ukraine.

During the interview, Trump voiced concerns over Ukraine's use of American-made missiles, indicating that his administration might reconsider the existing U.S. approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Such a realignment would be closely aligned with Moscow's own stance on the matter.

The Kremlin's endorsement of Trump's statements suggests a diplomatic overlap between the incoming U.S. administration and Russia, a factor that could influence future international relations and policy decisions.

