Corruption in Education: Teacher Caught Red-Handed

A government schoolteacher in Madhya Pradesh was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a guest teacher. The incident, reported by the Lokayukta police, led to a corruption case under investigation. The secondary teacher threatened job termination unless an annual bribe was paid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident exposing the corruption within educational institutions, a government secondary schoolteacher in Madhya Pradesh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a guest teacher.

The incident took place at the Jan Shiksha Kendra in Alirajpur district and was brought to light by the Lokayukta police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anirudh Wadhia revealed that the secondary teacher, Manish Bhavsar, allegedly threatened the guest teacher, Kheema Aznar, with job termination during a school inspection, demanding an annual bribe of Rs 10,000.

The Lokayukta is now investigating the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

