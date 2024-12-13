Turkey Seeks Role as Mediator in Sudan-UAE Conflict

Turkey is positioning itself as a potential mediator in the ongoing conflict between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates. This possibility emerged after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone call with Sudan's sovereign council head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The backdrop of the dispute involves the Sudanese army's accusations against the UAE for allegedly supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's ongoing war, claims that the Gulf state has firmly denied. The U.N. has substantiated some of these accusations, pointing to credible evidence of the UAE's military aid to the RSF.

During the conversation, Erdogan not only touched on Turkish-Sudanese relations but also referenced Turkey's successful mediation in a previous dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia. He reiterated Turkey's principles of upholding Sudan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as discouraging foreign intervention in Sudan.

