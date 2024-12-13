Child Care Transformation: A 17% Decline Under Mission Vatsalya
The Mission Vatsalya scheme has seen a 17% reduction in children under institutional care, despite the expansion of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in India. Currently, 62,592 children remain in institutional care, down from 76,118 in 2021-22. Tamil Nadu leads with the highest number of children in care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Women and Child Development Ministry announced a significant shift under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, reporting a 17% drop in the number of children in institutional care.
Despite the decrease, the network of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) has expanded significantly, with numbers rising from 2,245 in 2021-22 to 3,010 in 2024-25.
Tamil Nadu retains the highest count of children in care at over 10,000, while states like West Bengal have seen a downward trend in occupancy rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Challenges PM Vishwakarma Scheme; Calls for Inclusive Reforms
AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu's Rejection of PM Vishwakarma Scheme
'China Plus One' Strategy: A Boon for Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape
SriLankan Airlines Wins Tamil Nadu Tourism's Top Honor
Bay of Bengal Depression Poised to Strike Tamil Nadu Coast