Kuwait Returnee Allegedly Murders for Family Justice

In a compelling case of purported vigilante justice, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a 35-year-old immigrant worker who returned from Kuwait to allegedly murder a man he accused of molesting his minor daughter, an official disclosed on Friday.

The Annamayya district's Rajampet sub-divisional police officer, N Sudhakar, confirmed the arrest of Anjaneya Prasad on Thursday night alongside his wife, Chandrakala, who allegedly incited the crime, and accomplice Simhadri.

The trio was produced before a local magistrate and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, subsequently moved to Kadapa Central Jail. Police seized three cell phones, a two-wheeler, and the rod used in the crime, while clarifying no formal abuse complaint was ever filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)