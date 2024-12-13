Left Menu

Kuwait Returnee Allegedly Murders for Family Justice

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a returning immigrant from Kuwait, accused of murdering a man allegedly molesting his daughter. Accompanied by his wife and an associate, the man flew to India to commit the crime. Despite claims, no formal complaints of abuse were filed, officials said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:58 IST
In a compelling case of purported vigilante justice, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a 35-year-old immigrant worker who returned from Kuwait to allegedly murder a man he accused of molesting his minor daughter, an official disclosed on Friday.

The Annamayya district's Rajampet sub-divisional police officer, N Sudhakar, confirmed the arrest of Anjaneya Prasad on Thursday night alongside his wife, Chandrakala, who allegedly incited the crime, and accomplice Simhadri.

The trio was produced before a local magistrate and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, subsequently moved to Kadapa Central Jail. Police seized three cell phones, a two-wheeler, and the rod used in the crime, while clarifying no formal abuse complaint was ever filed.

