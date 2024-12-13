U.S. and China Renew Science Agreement Amid Political Tensions

The United States and China have renewed their Science and Technology Agreement, despite objections from Republican lawmakers. The agreement, which has been in place for 45 years, now includes 'robust national security guardrails' and focuses primarily on basic research, excluding critical or emerging technologies.

Republicans criticized the renewal, arguing it limits the incoming Trump administration's options. China, which sought the renewal, sees it as a step toward global scientific cooperation. The agreement aims to facilitate agency exchanges and access to data without risking U.S. national security interests.

Concerns over intellectual property and data reciprocity remain. The agreement now features a termination clause and dispute resolution mechanism. While negotiations delayed the renewal, ongoing activities were not interrupted, State Department officials confirmed.

