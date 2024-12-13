Crisis in Al-Fashir: Hospital Attacks Amid Sudan Conflict

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an assault on the last operational hospital in al-Fashir, North Darfur, Sudan on Friday. The attack, involving four missiles fired by a drone, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and left 20 injured, according to local health officials and activists.

Images released depict significant damage, with debris littered across beds and structural harm to ceilings and walls. The violence forms part of an 18-month conflict between the RSF and Sudanese army, displacing over 12 million people and complicating humanitarian aid efforts.

Escalations in the area could lead to ethnic reprisals similar to those witnessed in West Darfur. The RSF, while officially denying targeting civilians, has reportedly made advances on frontlines crucial to both factions. The Sudanese government has accused external entities of supplying the RSF with weaponry and support, complicating peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)