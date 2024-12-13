Crisis in Al-Fashir: Hospital Attacks Amid Sudan Conflict
The Rapid Support Forces attacked a hospital in al-Fashir, Sudan, escalating the 18-month conflict with the Sudanese army. The assault highlights a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced. Hospitals have become frequent targets, impacting medical care access. Allegations arise of external support fueling the violence.
- Country:
- Egypt
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an assault on the last operational hospital in al-Fashir, North Darfur, Sudan on Friday. The attack, involving four missiles fired by a drone, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and left 20 injured, according to local health officials and activists.
Images released depict significant damage, with debris littered across beds and structural harm to ceilings and walls. The violence forms part of an 18-month conflict between the RSF and Sudanese army, displacing over 12 million people and complicating humanitarian aid efforts.
Escalations in the area could lead to ethnic reprisals similar to those witnessed in West Darfur. The RSF, while officially denying targeting civilians, has reportedly made advances on frontlines crucial to both factions. The Sudanese government has accused external entities of supplying the RSF with weaponry and support, complicating peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss-Polish Ammo Export Controversy: Legal Clash Amid Ukraine Conflict
INDIA Bloc Gears Up for New Delhi Protests Over Manipur Conflict
Reunification Amid Conflict: Children Return Home
Putin Targets Kyiv: Escalation in the Ukraine Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Russia's Oreshnik Missile Raises Stakes in Ukraine Conflict