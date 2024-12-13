Mosque Tensions Escalate Amid Political Backlash

In the wake of deadly violence over a mosque survey in Sambhal, tensions continued to rise with the recent fining of a mosque imam. Authorities imposed a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the imam of Anar Wali Masjid for excessive loudspeaker volume, a measure taken amid ongoing unrest.

The fine comes as Sambhal remains on edge following a violent clash on November 24, resulting in four deaths. The altercation between locals and security forces over the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid has spiraled into a political controversy, reverberating through parliamentary debates.

Amidst these developments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her maiden speech opportunity in Lok Sabha to attack the BJP, criticizing its alleged constitutional changes and the situation in Sambhal. With ongoing arrests and community tensions, the region reflects broader national unrest.

