Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium Elevates Judges to Permanent Status

The Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended seven additional judges to be promoted as permanent judges across high courts in Punjab, Karnataka, and Delhi. This decision recognizes the significant contributions of these judges during their tenure in respective courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:45 IST
Supreme Court Collegium Elevates Judges to Permanent Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has made significant recommendations for the judiciary. On December 12, the Collegium convened to endorse the appointment of seven additional judges as permanent judges in the high courts of Punjab, Karnataka, and Delhi.

The meeting, which included Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, supported the elevation of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar to permanent status in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing his remarkable contributions as an additional judge.

Further resolutions approved the appointment of Justices Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar, Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik, and Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil in the Karnataka High Court, and Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja in the Delhi High Court, marking a notable advancement in their judicial careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024