Supreme Court Collegium Elevates Judges to Permanent Status

The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has made significant recommendations for the judiciary. On December 12, the Collegium convened to endorse the appointment of seven additional judges as permanent judges in the high courts of Punjab, Karnataka, and Delhi.

The meeting, which included Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, supported the elevation of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar to permanent status in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing his remarkable contributions as an additional judge.

Further resolutions approved the appointment of Justices Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar, Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik, and Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil in the Karnataka High Court, and Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja in the Delhi High Court, marking a notable advancement in their judicial careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)