Italy's Migrant Detention Controversy: A Humanitarian Crisis in Focus

The Council of Europe's anti-torture committee criticized Italy's treatment of migrants in detention centers, highlighting physical abuse and over-medication. The report calls for reform, as Italy continues to use these centers to curb illegal migration despite legal challenges and human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Council of Europe's anti-torture committee has issued a damning report on Italy's treatment of migrants in detention centers, alleging physical mistreatment, the use of force, and psychotropic drugs.

Following an April visit to centers in Milan, Gradisca, Potenza, and Rome, the findings raise serious questions about Italy's migrant policy. These facilities, intended for those entering the country without visas and deemed dangerous, lack rigorous oversight and proper injury documentation.

Despite criticism, Italy considers these centers vital to preventing illegal migration. The government, led by the far-right, even attempted to replicate this model in Albania. The CPT has urged Italy to address multiple issues, recommending improved care and activity provisions for migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

