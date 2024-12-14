Moitra's Fierce Critique: Constitution Under Siege

In a blistering speech in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led central government of undermining India's democratic framework. She claimed that the systematic erosion of constitutional values has occurred over the last decade.

Moitra particularly criticized the influence of political executives on the judiciary, expressing concerns over compromised judicial independence and integrity. She underscored issues such as voter disenfranchisement and electoral malpractices that favor the ruling party, suggesting these are contributing to a 'second-class' citizenship for minorities.

The MP also slammed the Modi administration for leveraging investigative agencies as extortionist tools and questioned the government's accountability against constitutional tests. Quoting poets, she urged the preservation of democracy and the idea of India, asserting that the Constitution is 'bleeding from a thousand cuts.'

(With inputs from agencies.)