Moitra's Fierce Critique: Constitution Under Siege

TMC MP Mahua Moitra sharply criticized the BJP-led government for systematically eroding democracy and compromising judicial independence. Highlighting concerns over biased electoral practices and institutional integrity, Moitra stressed the need for preserving the essence of India's Constitution, which she claims is being 'bled from a thousand cuts'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:11 IST
In a blistering speech in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led central government of undermining India's democratic framework. She claimed that the systematic erosion of constitutional values has occurred over the last decade.

Moitra particularly criticized the influence of political executives on the judiciary, expressing concerns over compromised judicial independence and integrity. She underscored issues such as voter disenfranchisement and electoral malpractices that favor the ruling party, suggesting these are contributing to a 'second-class' citizenship for minorities.

The MP also slammed the Modi administration for leveraging investigative agencies as extortionist tools and questioned the government's accountability against constitutional tests. Quoting poets, she urged the preservation of democracy and the idea of India, asserting that the Constitution is 'bleeding from a thousand cuts.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

