India's Bid for Simultaneous Elections: A Legislative Leap
The Indian government is set to introduce two bills, including a constitutional amendment, to implement 'one nation, one election'. These bills aim to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, aligning Union territories' laws with the proposed change. However, local body elections will remain unaffected for now.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is gearing up for a legislative breakthrough as it plans to introduce two pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This move is part of a strategic push towards the ambitious 'one nation, one election' initiative.
Union Law Minister Meghwal is set to present The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House. These legislations reflect the ruling BJP's commitment to revamp the electoral system by synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
While the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed the constitutional amendment to facilitate this shift, it decided to exclude changes to local body elections. A high-level committee had suggested aligning municipal and panchayat elections with national polls, but this proposal is currently not being pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Lok Sabha passes The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.