India's Bid for Simultaneous Elections: A Legislative Leap

The Indian government is set to introduce two bills, including a constitutional amendment, to implement 'one nation, one election'. These bills aim to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, aligning Union territories' laws with the proposed change. However, local body elections will remain unaffected for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is gearing up for a legislative breakthrough as it plans to introduce two pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This move is part of a strategic push towards the ambitious 'one nation, one election' initiative.

Union Law Minister Meghwal is set to present The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House. These legislations reflect the ruling BJP's commitment to revamp the electoral system by synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

While the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed the constitutional amendment to facilitate this shift, it decided to exclude changes to local body elections. A high-level committee had suggested aligning municipal and panchayat elections with national polls, but this proposal is currently not being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

