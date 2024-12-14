Russian Military Maneuvers Amid Syrian Turmoil

Russian military operations have intensified at the Hmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia province following the recent upheaval that saw President Bashar al-Assad ousted. A Russian cargo plane was observed leaving for Libya on Saturday, as confirmed by a Syrian security official.

The official, stationed outside the facility, noted that further Russian departures are expected shortly. The increased activity at the base included an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter landing, alongside the visible deployment of a SU-34 jet for refueling.

Recent satellite imagery has shown the strategic movement of military hardware, with Antonov AN-124 cargo planes at the site. Moscow remains keen on retaining its footholds in Syria, citing counterterrorism efforts while engaging with opposition groups diplomatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)