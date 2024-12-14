Left Menu

Russian Military Maneuvers Amid Syrian Turmoil

Following the recent overthrow of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Russian military activity has intensified at the Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia. A Russian cargo plane was spotted departing for Libya, and additional departures are anticipated. Satellite images reveal movements of military equipment, highlighting Moscow's strategic interests in maintaining its Syrian bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:05 IST
Russian Military Maneuvers Amid Syrian Turmoil

Russian military operations have intensified at the Hmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia province following the recent upheaval that saw President Bashar al-Assad ousted. A Russian cargo plane was observed leaving for Libya on Saturday, as confirmed by a Syrian security official.

The official, stationed outside the facility, noted that further Russian departures are expected shortly. The increased activity at the base included an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter landing, alongside the visible deployment of a SU-34 jet for refueling.

Recent satellite imagery has shown the strategic movement of military hardware, with Antonov AN-124 cargo planes at the site. Moscow remains keen on retaining its footholds in Syria, citing counterterrorism efforts while engaging with opposition groups diplomatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024