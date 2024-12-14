Russian Military Maneuvers Amid Syrian Turmoil
Following the recent overthrow of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Russian military activity has intensified at the Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia. A Russian cargo plane was spotted departing for Libya, and additional departures are anticipated. Satellite images reveal movements of military equipment, highlighting Moscow's strategic interests in maintaining its Syrian bases.
Russian military operations have intensified at the Hmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia province following the recent upheaval that saw President Bashar al-Assad ousted. A Russian cargo plane was observed leaving for Libya on Saturday, as confirmed by a Syrian security official.
The official, stationed outside the facility, noted that further Russian departures are expected shortly. The increased activity at the base included an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter landing, alongside the visible deployment of a SU-34 jet for refueling.
Recent satellite imagery has shown the strategic movement of military hardware, with Antonov AN-124 cargo planes at the site. Moscow remains keen on retaining its footholds in Syria, citing counterterrorism efforts while engaging with opposition groups diplomatically.
